WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist at Harry and Oliver Thursday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.
The bicyclist is seriously injured. Police are investigating at the scene.
KSN has a crew at the scene. We will bring you the latest update as it becomes available.
LATEST POSTS:
- Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run accident in southeast Wichita
- Stimulus check update: Democrats prepare $2.4T virus relief measure
- ‘AGT’ season 15 winner describes his moment of victory
- Here’s what you need to know for the first 2020 presidential election debate
- Dou, Wolfe and Sargent share first-round lead at Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth