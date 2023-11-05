WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Sunday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at 2nd Street North and Waco.

Wichita Police Department Lieutenant Joe Kennedy says the motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s, was headed west on 2nd Street when a truck headed east turned north onto Waco. The two collided.

“Fire and EMS were called out. They were able to get the driver of the motorcycle out from underneath the truck,” said Kennedy. “When he was under the vehicle, he was code blue, but when they were able to extricate him out, then they went to code red and transported.”

Kennedy says Wichita police were working with the Wichita Toy Run, but the crash was not a part of the event. At the time of the crash, the motorcyclists participating in the Wichita Toy Run were at Hartman Arena.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.