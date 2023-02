GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semitrailer west of Wichita early Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the crash happened at 5:55 p.m. near the intersection of S 263rd St W and U.S. Route 54.

One person was seriously injured. Another received minor injuries, and a third was not injured.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.