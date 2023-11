WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash on Interstate 235 in Wichita hospitalized one person on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on I-235 one mile north of the 25th St. exit.

KHP says the driver went left and exited the roadway before rolling in the median. Another vehicle was struck by debris in the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. They were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.