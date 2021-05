WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at Seneca and MacArthur Wednesday evening.

Wichita Fire Department units responding to another fire call, witnessed and reported the crash just after 10 p.m.

Wichita police say the driver of the motorcycle hit a vehicle that had stopped at the intersection.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspected driving under the influence.