WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been seriously injured in a crash in southwest Wichita Wednesday night.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 9:31 p.m. for the report of a crash near the intersection of West MacArthur Road and South Seneca Street.

Dispatch says three cars were involved. One person was seriously injured, one received mild injuries, and three received minor to no injuries.

