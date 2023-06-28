WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department says the person injured in a south Wichita fire on Wednesday was not as badly hurt as first thought.

Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the victim refused treatment from EMS.

The call came in around 5:10 p.m. from the 1800 block of South Hiram Street.

Ocadiz said the fire was classified as accidental. He said the fire started as the homeowner worked on a car’s fuel pump.

There is fire damage to the vehicle and minimal damage to the detached garage.