WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.

A Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says a 69-year-old man was driving north on I-135 over the Arkansas river when the icy roadway caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

The vehicle slid off the road and onto the righthand shoulder. The vehicle overturned, and the man was ejected.

The man was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.