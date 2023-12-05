This article has been updated to correct the day of the week that the shooting took place.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was shot in the leg at a motel in west Wichita Tuesday evening.

According to Wichita Police Department Captain Ronald Hunt, they received a call just after 5 p.m. for the report of a shooting at a motel in the 8900 block of W. Kellogg.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Hunt says he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hunt says it was not a random act of violence and that he believes the man who was shot knows who shot him. The alleged suspect is not being identified at this time.

“We are still looking into what led up to the shooting incident,” said Hunt.

The WPD is also talking to people in the area.