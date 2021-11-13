‘One stop shop’: Renovated library and recreation center locks in a name

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This week city council members chose the name for the new community resource center and library. It’s located near 25th and Arkansas.

The new and improved building will be named the Evergreen Library and Recreation Center. If the name seems familiar to you, it’s because it did not change. Although residents had the chance to vote for a new name, they decided to keep it, saying that name is already near and dear to their hearts.

This center will be a one stop shop location, where residents will be able to go to the library, recreation center and resource center, as well as benefit from various other non-profits like Empower Evergreen and Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation.



“Hopefully it becomes a destination place for anyone to learn and gather and join in community,” said Director of libraries, Jaime Prothro.

This project has been in the works for three years. It’s expected to be finished by the end of the month.

“People who care about community it’s going to be creating some opportunity that we can’t even imagine right now,” added Prothro



City leaders hope this new building will inspire the diverse Latino community in the north side to take advantage of the resources that are available to them. Leaders hope residents feel at home in a location that reflects their culture.



“We’ve always strived to accomplish through library services in north Wichita is that people see themselves in the space. They see themselves in the collection and the programs that we offer. The staff provide that kind of care and attention,” said Prothro.

As for the buildings that house the current library and rec center, they will be taken over by other organizations that will partner with Evergreen community to provide additional resources for the north end of Wichita.



