WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass.

A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why the chase started.

After the crash, the biker was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

By 10 a.m., the sergeant said the man had been treated, released from the hospital, and booked into jail.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Tuesday.