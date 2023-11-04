WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a train.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Saturday near Wassall and Madison.

Wichita police said the driver attempted to drive underneath the crossbars of the railroad. The train sounded its horn but didn’t have time to stop before the collision.

Firefighters extricated the person from the vehicle and performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were so many signs of impairment.