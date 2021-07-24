One-vehicle crash in Newton leaves two dead, five others injured

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred at I-135 and Southeast 14th connecter Saturday morning.

The Newton Police Department said a 16-passenger van carrying seven adults was traveling southbound on I-135 when it left the highway between the two bridges, went down the embankment, and hit the bridge pillar below.

There is no indication why the van left the highway.

The embankment

Two people were confirmed dead on the scene, two are in very critical condition and three others have serious injuries.

I-135 remains open to traffic, but Newton PD asks that you avoid SE 14th Connector as it is still an active scene.

KSN has a crew on the scene. We will share new information as it becomes available.