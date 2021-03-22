One Wichita assisted living facility reported no COVID-19 cases in a year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prairie Homestead Assisted Living Facility has made it through the pandemic without a single COVID-19 case.

Brenda Janda, the Executive Director of Prairie Homestead said, “We have been COVID free for a year, but we are still testing, we’re testing weekly.”

Janda attributes the facility’s success to staff and residents who have been meticulously following COVID-19 protocols. There has been an emphasis on mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitation.

“You can’t see COVID and so, you know, somebody can come in and not even know they have it,” said Janda.

Staff gets tested once a week and the team tests every single person that walks through the door. Visitors are allowed, but must practice social distancing and wear masks at all times.

Helen Emrich has been a resident at Prairie Homestead for five years and said she appreciates how serious the staff has taken COVID-19 protocols. “I don’t mind being quarantined because at least we’ve not had any, and I’m so grateful,” she said.

Emrich said the most difficult part has been being away from her family but she is willing to stick it out to the end of the pandemic. “I can handle it,” she said.