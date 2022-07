WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a 1-year-old boy died Sunday morning at a motel.

Officers got the call just before 6 a.m. and went to the Heritage Inn, near 44th Street and Broadway.

Police say there are no arrests in the case and those on the scene are investigating.

A Wichita police spokesman says they plan to release more information on Tuesday.