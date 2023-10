WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say one youth was shot and another detained for questioning after an accidental shooting in Wichita just after 7 p.m. Saturday!

Officers say at least one shot was fired near South Eastmoor and East Zimmerly.

One was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while officers say they have been questioning the other youth to see what led to the shooting.