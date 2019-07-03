Online enrollment begins for Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Online enrollment began Tuesday for students in Wichita Public Schools.

Returning parents with an active ParentVUE account can process changes to meal payments, high school fees and immunizations. More information can be found by clicking here.

In-person enrollment is July 29-31.

Enrollment times at all schools will be 12 – 7 p.m. July 29 – 30, and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on July 31.

All Enrollment information can be found at www.usd259.org/enroll.

The first day of school for all students is Wednesday, August 14 with a half-day orientation for 6th and 9th-grade students on Tuesday, August 13.