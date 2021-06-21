Only grocery store in ‘heart of NE Wichita’ to close

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The only grocery store in near northeast Wichita is going to close next month according to the city council member who represents that area.

Wichita District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson posted a message to social media saying that he heard rumors for a couple of weeks that the Save-A-Lot at 13th and Grove might close.

He said he visited the store Monday and confirmed the rumors.

“I just confirmed that the only grocery opportunity in the heart of NE Wichita, Save-A-Lot, is closing its doors next month,” Johnson wrote.

“Moments ago, I visited the store personally to confirm and heard the disappointing news in person,” he wrote. “Not only is this another blow to an area already deprived of access to fresh produce, but it will also cause the loss of job opportunities for our community.”

Johnson has been working for more than a year to improve grocery options for the people who live in that area.

“I know this is not good news, but please know I will continue working until we can provide more access to fresh produce for our community,” he said.

