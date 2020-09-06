Open Air ICT permits continue to help local shop owners during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It’s been a few weeks now since the city of Wichita rolled out “Open Air ICT.” it’s a program to keep businesses open and serving as many customers as they can. Now the feedback is coming in. For the most part, business owners say they’re feeling good about it

Open Air ICT supports stores and restaurants by opening a permit for them to bring their business outside onto the sidewalks, parking lots, and some streets. This helps them maximize space for social distancing.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said business owners have told him the application process is quick and easy. He also said it usually takes two days for business owners to get a response. He believes when businesses try to make people feel safe, the customers will come.

“People are more likely to go out if there is a mask mandate they are more likely to visit Wichita because of the mask mandate but also when it comes to interaction with our locations they are more likely to utilize our business such as the coffee house or bars if they feel safe,” said Mayor of Wichita, Brandon Whipple.

We also talked with Sarah Leslie owner of Leslie’s Coffee Company and she said it’s thanks to Open Air ICT that they’ve been able to keep making sales. She said they’ve had new customers come in.

“People who didn’t even know we were here have noticed us now because they see people sitting outside. So, it’s kind of had a good affect in keeping our regulars and introducing us to people who didn’t know we were here,” said Owner of Leslie’s Coffee Company, Sarah Leslie.

So far, the city has approved at least 34 open air permits and is hoping more businesses apply. For more information on how to apply you can visit Coronavirus Open Air ICT.

