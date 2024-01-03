WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends University is offering a new online degree program.

The FriendsFlex Degree Pathway is replacing the University’s CAPS program. The University says the new FriendsFlex program will allow undergraduate students to complete their Bachelor’s degree in eight-week sessions in one of the following five areas of study:

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership

They can also earn an Associate of Science Degree in General Studies. A Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security is also available in 16 weeks.

New students to Friends who enroll in the program can pay just $197.50 per credit hour for their first semester for up to 12 credit hours. Transfer students can transfer 69 credit hours for most degrees and up to 90 credit hours for general studies.

Friends University will host an open house on Thursday for the new program. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Davis Administration Building.

You are encouraged to apply before the event and enter to receive prizes by visiting friends.edu/enroll. Some restrictions apply.

For more about the program, visit friends.edu/flex.