Open Streets ICT brings hundreds downtown Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds poured into downtown, Delano and other areas of Douglas to enjoy Open Streets ICT.

“Going for a bike ride today and come up off the bike path and seen what looked like lots of fun, so we’re here,” said Richard Phinney, who was riding bikes with his grandson Grant. “We just stumbled on this. It’s so fun.”

Phinney was one of many hundreds biking on Douglas Sunday.

“It’s good to see so many people doing this,” said Phinney.

Others planned on taking the day to enjoy Douglas while it was closed to motor vehicles.

“This has a surrey on top,” said Jo Hardy, who was on a double bike with her husband, Jim, pedaling through Delano. “It’s the perfect way to meet people.”

Jo and Jim enjoyed seeing dancing, food and vendors on their ride.

“It is wonderful. It’s good for morale. It’s good for a lot of people of all different walks of life, and it’s great for morale for Wichita,” said Jim.

“Kids, old people and bikes and trikes and dogs,” said Jo. “We’ve lived all over the State of Kansas and chose to live here.”