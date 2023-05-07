WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Open Streets ICT brought together the Wichita community Sunday.

From 12 to 4 p.m., 21st Street was closed off between the NoMar Market and Woodland Park for the event.

The open street allowed the Wichita community to come together for a day of biking, walking, running, live music, dancing, entertainment, food, art, yoga and more.

Attendees could cruise along the one-mile stretch and stop at activity hubs, participating businesses, food and street vendors.

“It brings the community out to interact with each other. You know, we see that we have different cultures here, so it’s good,” Sergio Escalante, an attendee, said.

The next Open Streets ICT is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, on Douglas. For more details, click here.