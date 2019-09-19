Open Streets ICT comes to Wichita for third year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will host its annual event again this year on Douglas Avenue.

The free event will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon until 5 p.m. It will begin on Douglas Avenue and stretch across four miles, from College Hill to Delano.

Douglas Avenue will be closed to traffic, but will be open for biking, walking, dancing, yoga, and other fun activities. The road closure will start on Bluff Street in College Hill to Glenn Street in the historic Delano District from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“New this year will be the Open Streets ICT app, so participants can plan and navigate their fun journey during Open Streets ICT,” said Vice Mayor Jeff Blubaugh. “I hope to see you all out there.”

Open Streets will have activity hubs set up for participants, along with local food and street vendors.

The event will have trolleys available for participants to ride. They will be located along 1st and 2nd streets between Oliver and McLean.

LOCATION:

