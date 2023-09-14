WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will take place this Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12 to 5 p.m. through downtown Wichita.

The event will run on Douglas Avenue from Wichita’s historic Delano District all the way to College Hill.

Douglas will be blocked for four miles from Bluff to Glenn Street during that time.

Wichitans and visitors will be able to cruise along Douglas on bikes, skateboards, or walk and stop at activity hubs, shop businesses on the route, and visit food and street vendors while listening to music.

There will be hubs of shops located at West Douglas, Kennedy Plaza, Naftzger Park, East High School and College Hill.​

The Q-Line will be free and run along 1st and 2nd Streets during the event.