WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will hold the next event in the NoMar district on Sunday, May 7, from 12 – 4 p.m.

The event will run on 21st Street from the NoMar Market at Broadway to Woodland Park. One mile of 21st Street will be closed for biking, walking, running, live music and dancing, entertainment, food, art, yoga, and more.

There will be activity hubs, participating businesses, food, and street vendors.

The event is free and all Wichitans are invited to attend. For more on OpenStreetsICT, click here.