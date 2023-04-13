WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT has an event on Sunday, April 16. It will be south of Wichita State University in the Shocker Neighborhood.

It is a free event from 12 – 4 p.m. along 17th Street. ​Two miles of 17th Street will be closed to traffic from Oliver to Grove and open for citizens.

“No matter the age or physical ability, Wichitans can enjoy a day of biking, fun physical activities, music, dancing, walking, crafts and much more,” said Naquela Pack, WSU director of engagement.

Residents can stop at participating shops, businesses and food vendors along the route. There will be four activity hubs along the stretch of road.

The four activity hubs are as follows:

Redbud Trail

Fairmount Park with a silent party, Zumba and physical education

Kirby’s will have an activity hub, live music, crafts and food trucks

Chester Lewis Learning Center will have a recreational van, crafts, STEM activities, DJ and food trucks

Street closures along 17th Street will start a 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.