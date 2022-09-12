WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita.

Douglas Avenue will be closed to traffic from College Hill at Bluff Street to Glenn Street in the historic Delano District.

The street will be open for biking, walking, running, food and more.

Wichitans are invited to get active, socialize, and stop at the local Douglas Avenue businesses, restaurants, street vendors, and the five major activity hubs situated every mile along the four-mile stretch.

For more on Open Streets ICT, click here.