WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is now an opening date for Wichita’s new temporary Emergency Winter Shelter. HumanKind Ministries says it will open on Dec. 1.

The shelter is in a city-owned property at 2220 E. 21st St., near Grove.

“HumanKind Ministries, our community partners, and the City of Wichita are working on finalizing details and putting operations in place,” Halaina Woolsey, HumanKind marketing manager, said on Wednesday.

The winter shelter typically opens Nov. 1 at 841 N. Market. However, HumanKind announced in early October that the aging facility could not handle the larger numbers expected this year and would not open.

City, county and state leaders met on the issue and began the search for a new place for the emergency winter shelter. On Nov. 2, the city announced the new location at 2220 E. 21st Street.

Woolsey said HumanKind is still hiring security personnel for the shelter. It is holding open interviews Monday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its administrative office, 829 N. Market.

It also needs volunteers for the shelter, especially to help with transportation.

“HumanKind is looking for buses, large 10- and 14-passenger vans, and drivers to help Monday-Friday for client pickups/drop-offs at 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.,” Woolsey said.

For information on how to volunteer or donate, click here.