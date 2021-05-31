Opening postponed due to weather reasons for City of Wichita pools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Memorial Day was scheduled to be the opening day for City of Wichita pools, but weather-related reasons are to blame for that not to transpire Monday.

The City stated via its Twitter account, “Pools and splash pads will not be open today due to cold air temperatures. Staff will be onsite at the pools from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. for class registration and rental scheduling. Beat the lines by registering for classes online by visiting http://wichita.gov/aquatics

Admission is two dollars for kids under 17 and three for adults. Hours vary at each pool but are listed below. 

City Pool  
 		Address 
 		Hours of Operation 
 		FREE Swim Day 
 		Closes 
 
Aley 
838-9685 
 		1800 S. Seneca 
 		1-5:15p; 6:30-8:30p (M-Th)   
1-6p (F-Su)
*Closes 4p on Mondays for swim meets 		June 13 
 		TBD 
 
College Hill 
838-9687 
 		304 S Circle Dr. 
 		1-7p (M-Th) 
1-6p (F-Su) 
 		June 6 
 		TBD 
 
 
Harvest 
838-9688 
 		9500 W. Provincial 
 		1-5:15p; 6:30-8:30p (M-Th)   
1-6p (F-Su) 		July 25 
 		TBD 
 
McAfee 
838-9693 
 		8300 E. 15th St. 
 		1-5:15p; 6:30-8:30p (M-Th)
1-6p (F-Su) 		July 3 
 		TBD 
 
Minisa 
838-9694 
 		1350 N. Jeanette 
 		1-5:15p; 6:30-8:30p (M-Th)
1-6p (F-Su) 		July 11 
 		TBD 
 
Orchard 
838-9695 
 		1062 N. Clara 
 		1-5:15p; 6:30-8:30p (M-Th)
1-6p (F-Su) 		July 17 
 		TBD 
 

