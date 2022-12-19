WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to a surplus of items, Operation Holiday is extending through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Operation Holiday Warehouse at the northwest corner of Towne East, any remaining items, mostly food, will be given away until Operation Holiday runs out.

HumanKind Ministries, which facilitates Operation Holiday, says they can only guarantee non-perishable food.

If you or someone you know needs nonperishable foods, please come HumanKind Ministries

No appointment is necessary, but it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more on Operation Holiday and HumanKind Ministries, click here.