Operation Holiday distribution begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Humankind Ministries started distribution Tuesday for Operation Holiday.

Humankind helps gather and hand out basic needs like food, winter wear, blankets, and toys for kids.

“The reason people are here is because there’s a need. People are here because they need the help. I’m gonna lie, it’s going to make you feel good, helping out your fellow Wichitans during the holiday season,” said Sean Brennan, Accident Recovery Team.

Cars lined up throughout the parking lot to receive the items due to the pandemic.

“The people at Humankind have done a great job of getting this thing organized, cars are moving through, distribution is happening, it’s running smooth,” added Brennan.

The drive continues through Saturday but registration to receive items is closed to the public.

Volunteers are needed to help with distribution. You can click here.

