WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Operation Holiday distribution has begun.

For the next four days, volunteers with HumanKind Ministries will help distribute Christmas gifts and coats for children, as well as fresh produce, pet food, and grocery gift cards to 14,000 families in need this holiday season.

The distribution system is set up outside Towne East Mall at the former Sears Automotive. Families simply drive through to receive the donated items.

President and CEO of HumanKind Ministries LaTasha St. Arnault says they have seen an increased need this year in the community.

“We are going to support 20% more in terms of children this year and so the numbers are up,” said St. Arnault. “People are calling every day just saying this holiday season is a little bit different, we’ve heard that you guys can help and so we’re here for the community when they kind of just need a little bit of assistance when that time comes.”

Arnault thanked Dillons, Cargill, and the Church of Latter-Day Saints for their support of Operation Holiday. For more on Operation Holiday and HumanKind Ministries, click here.