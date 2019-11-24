Operation Holiday donation drive filled to the brim with kindness and warm clothes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is once again a proud sponsor of HumanKind Ministries Operation Holiday.

The Operation Holiday donation drive provides food, coats, blankets, toys, and more to thousands of low-income children and adults in Wichita.

Saturday morning Humankind Ministries hosted its Stuff the Truck event where people were encouraged to drop off winter wear, blankets, and non-perishable foods.

“It is incredibly important and amazing how the community comes together,” said Latasha St. Arnault, President & CEO Humankind Ministries. “We really wouldn’t be able to host this program without individuals, companies, foundations really rallying.”

For locations near you and to apply for assistance, visit www.humankindwichita.org.

