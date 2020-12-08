Operation Holiday helps long-time Wichita resident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every year, Operation Holiday sets out to help the community by providing not just toys, but also basic items. The program asks the community to help those in need by making donations of non-perishable food items and warm winter clothing for both children and adults. Cash donations are also accepted.

For over 60 years, Human Kind Ministries has organized Operation Holiday, Sedgwick County’s largest holiday assistance program. Donations are distributed by hundreds of volunteers throughout the holiday season. One recipient of these donations, Bobby McClendon, feels Operation Holiday helps enormously in difficult times.

In the last year, McClendon’s wife has undergone five surgeries and is grateful for the help they have received from the program. “There’s plenty of people that will help. And all you gotta do is ask for it. And that’s what Operation Holiday meant to me. They helped me in a time of need. And I was very appreciative,” said McClendon.

There are many ways to get involved in Operation Holiday. For more information, visit http://www.operationholiday.org/.

Latest stories: