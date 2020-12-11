Operation Holiday brings joy to single mother of four during pandemic year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the past 60 years, Operation Holiday has helped families in Sedgwick County through the holiday season by providing more than just toys and basic necessities. Recipients of Operation Holiday — like Anjelica Luna — are very grateful for the program.

This year has been especially difficult for Luna, a single mom of four. Earlier this year she endured a car accident, and subsequently lost her job. After being denied unemployment benefits, Luna continues to search for work but claims it has been difficult during the pandemic.

“It’s been really hard, you know, especially with the kids being at home during school. And with being let go from my job it’s been really hard looking for a job — especially one that will accommodate me being at home with the kids,” said Luna.

For Luna, the one thing that helped make this year a little brighter despite the challenges she experienced is the aid her family received from Operation Holiday. The program has helped pay some of her bills and the donations she receives will be the only Christmas presents under her family’s Christmas tree.

“I won’t be able to provide anything for them as far as Christmas presents so them having something to open on Christmas day because of Operation Holiday really means a lot to me,” Luna said.

There are many ways to get involved in Operation Holiday. For those interested in helping or donating toward Operation Holiday, or to learn more, click here.

