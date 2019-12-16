Operation Holiday looking for volunteers today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Operation Holiday is looking for several volunteers for distribution from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The organization tells KSN News that several volunteers have canceled due to weather.
The warehouse is located in Towne West just north of Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Volunteers are asked to stay at least one hour.
