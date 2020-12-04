Operation Holiday needs thousands of blankets, children’s coats and more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Operation Holiday, the largest holiday assistance program in Wichita, does not have enough blankets and children’s coats and time is running out.

Distribution to families in need begins Dec. 15.

HumanKind Ministries is behind Operation Holiday. It says there has been a 26% increase in applications for Operation Holiday assistance.

Organizers say donations are drastically below what is needed to serve more than 13,000 families and individuals this holiday season – half of which are children.

HumanKind Ministries says it only has enough blankets for one in eight households. It needs about 3,000 more in order to meet the need.

It also needs about 4,000 new children’s coats.

“For over 60 years, Operation Holiday has been a chance for Wichita to come together and share comfort and joy with their low-income neighbors. This year the need is much greater in light of the pandemic,” Bill Williams, president/CEO of HumanKind Ministries, said in a news release. “Every donation will help us serve local families and individuals who could be your coworkers or your children’s classmates.”

You can donate new or newly handmade blankets, winter accessories, new children’s coats, and nonperishable food at Dillons locations in Wichita through Monday, Dec. 14.

You can also take donations directly to the Operation Holiday warehouse at the far west corner of Towne West Square Mall weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Donations can also be taken to HumanKind’s administrative office, 829 N. Market, weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

HumanKind also needs hundreds of more volunteers to help with distribution, Dec. 15-19. Sign up at OperationHoliday.org.