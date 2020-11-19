Operation Holiday receives $40K food donation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of area families will get to enjoy a free, holiday meal.

On Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $40,000 worth of non-perishable food items to Operation Holiday. The food will help struggling families.

“This is way more than we usually get. I think it’s like ten times our usual donation and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has really come through for us this year, and we are just so thankful for our partnership with them,” said Greer Horning, Humankind Ministries.

It is the last week to apply for help through Operation Holiday. You can find that application by clicking here.