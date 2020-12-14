Operation Holiday still needs volunteers ahead of Tuesday distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Operation Holiday powered by HumanKind Ministries, will distribute food, food vouchers, kids coats, blankets, and more to thousands of low-income children, women, and men this week in a new drive-thru format at Towne West.

HumanKind is also partnering with Toys for Tots to provide toys for all children aged 14 and younger whose families applied for assistance through Operation Holiday.

One day out, the organization says roughly half of their volunteer spots for the week remain unfilled. HumanKind will provide masks and face shields for volunteers and enforce social distancing. Volunteer opportunities are available for groups or individuals, and several roles have yet to be filled both indoors and outdoors. It is especially important this year that volunteers fill out the online waiver and sign up for volunteer spots at www.humankindwichita.org/volunteer before coming to the warehouse.

HumanKind Ministries says they are still low on new blankets and new children’s coats (especially sizes 2T-youth small) to meet this year’s increase in need. Donations can be brought to the Operation Holiday warehouse at Towne West through Saturday between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monetary donations can be made online at www.OperationHoliday.org

Due to limited stock and the drive-thru format, HumanKind Ministries will only be able to accommodate anyone who has already applied and scheduled a pick-up time.