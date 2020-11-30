Operation Holiday telethon to be held Monday and Wednesday on KSN; how you can donate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News will be hosting a telethon for Humankind Ministries Operation Holiday on Monday and Wednesday. The telethon will be from 4-7 p.m. A number will be posted on television when it starts.

Operation Holiday one of the largest community giveaways in the Wichita/Sedgwick County area.

HumanKind Ministries, formerly InterFaith Ministries, partners up with local organizations including KSN to bring coats, food, toys, blankets, and pet food to get through the holiday season.

The Operation Holiday warehouse located at the Towne West Square Mall is open and accepting donations at these times:

Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 7-11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 12-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

DONATE

What items can I donate for Operation Holiday?

Nonperishable food items, new children’s coats (sizes 2T to Youth 14), new or newly handmade blankets and children’s winter accessories. Collection sites throughout the city will accept donations through Dec. 5.

What is the biggest need for Operation Holiday?

Monetary gifts are the greatest need since they allow HumanKind to purchase goods in bulk at a discount.

How can I make a monetary donation?

Monetary gifts can be made by phone at 316-264-9303, online at HumanKindWichita.org/Donate, or mailed to HumanKind Ministries at 829 N Market, 67214.

Will HumanKind accept other donations?

Emergency Winter Shelters are in need of new underwear and socks, men’s jeans,

men’s and women’s coats (size L to 3XL), warm winter items (sweats, sweatshirts, hoodies, etc.), and winter boots. The list can be found at HumanKindWichita.org/Give.

VOLUNTEER

How do I volunteer for Operation Holiday?

All groups and individuals interested in volunteering must complete the volunteer waiver (updated June 2020) and sign up for a specific volunteer opportunity at HumanKindWichita.org/Volunteer. Several opportunities are available, so please choose what best aligns with your skills and interests.

What precautions are being taken for volunteers due to COVID-19?

Individuals and groups will be physically distanced while volunteering. Volunteers must wear a mask, regularly wash or sanitize hands and stay with their group while volunteering. Groups will be limited to no more than 20 people, including children. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, are awaiting COVID-19 test results, have been asked to quarantine due to possible exposure or are feeling under the weather, please stay home.

Will distribution be different due to COVID-19?

This year, distribution will take place via drive-thru in the northwest overflow parking area at Towne West Square Mall. Volunteers will load goods into clients’ cars to allow for social distancing. If you or someone you know needs assistance this holiday season, please visit HumanKindWichita.org/Holiday for eligibility and more information.