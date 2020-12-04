Operation Santa from the USPS goes digital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This holiday season the United States Postal Service celebrates the 108th anniversary of the Operation Santa program, but this time there’s a twist. For the first time in history, the program will be fully digitized when it launches on Dec. 4.

The program allows children to write letters to Santa and his elves, which are then put up for adoption. Anyone in the U.S. can adopt a child’s letter and help fulfill their Christmas wish.

“We have been testing the digital Operation Santa program since 2017, and expanding the test each year. This was the perfect year for the program to go nationwide,” said Mark Inglett, a spokesperson for USPS.

Letters can be addressed to Santa Claus and sent to his address: 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. For those who would like more information or to adopt a letter, visit USPSOperationSanta.com.