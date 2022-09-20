WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning.

The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions a year from the municipal courts.

Marijuana possession is still illegal under state and federal law, but local law enforcement agencies generally bring most minor marijuana possession cases to court.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said his office doesn’t have the resources to prosecute additional marijuana possession cases yearly.

KSN News has asked the Wichita Police Department how they will handle the possession cases, and we are still awaiting word back.