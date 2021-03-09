Organizations in Sedgwick County prepare to vaccinate critical workers

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Critical workers in Sedgwick County can get their COVID shot beginning Wednesday. This includes law enforcement and aviation workers.

Sedgwick County has estimated about 30,000 people work in the aviation and manufacturing plants. This is no small task for companies like Textron Aviation, who said are they are ready to begin vaccinating when the doses arrive.

“I think the people are excited the ones that want to get the vaccination,” said Shaun Junkins the Business representative for district lodge 70.

Junkins is a part of the Machinist Union, he said working with some of the COVID protective gear in a factory setting has had many challenges. “Our factories are hot so there have been a lot of challenges PPE-wise and stuff like that,” he said.

Junkins also likes that the vaccines are not mandatory. “Excited about that this is a voluntary basis and the folks that want to get it will get it and we will see where this ends up,” Junkins said.

Textron Aviation said it will vaccinate onsite for employees who live or work in Sedgwick County. The company is also working with their health services provider to make sure distribution goes smoothly. “Gives us the ability to leave our facility to go to one plant to where the location is going to be and actually get the vaccination right then during the day,” said Junkins.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department will begin vaccinating its employees Wednesday. Sheriff Jeff Easter said 64 employees have already signed up and some won’t have to travel to get the shot.

“We have detention deputies and the times that they have done right now during those times we have detention deputies working in here they can not leave their post,” Sheriff Easter said.