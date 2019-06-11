Organizations pitch in to help more than 100 animals seized in Bel Aire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 animals were seized from a hoarding situation at a home in Bel Aire on Monday, and local organizations and officials are stepping in to take care of the animals and find foster care for them.

Wichita Animal Control, The Kansas Humane Society, local pet shops and organizations are giving the pets a place to stay, while being treated for medical conditions and during the investigation.

“Our ultimate goal is to get placement for them as soon as we can,” said Lt. Brian Sigman, commander of Wichita Animal Control.

Rows of cages at the animal shelter are full and at least 72 of the cats that were taken from the home are being kept there.

X’s are marked on their paperwork to identify where they came from.

Some of the cats have eye infections, matted fur and other medical conditions that are being addressed by veterinarians.

Officials said a few of the animals taken from the home were so sick that they had to be euthanized.

“In my time here, yeah, we’ve had some cases,” said Lt. Sigman. “I’ve never had a case this bad.”

The home on East Denise Avenue has been placarded and no one is allowed to enter or occupy the property without the city’s approval, including the owner according to city officials. The owner has also turned over her rights to the animals.

Lt. Sigman calls the condition of the home, “horrendous.”

“You get that many cats and just the smell alone, people say is similar to ammonia,” said Lt. Sigman.

Beauties and Beasts Rescue has taken in one kitten and 10 dogs.

One dog is blind, another paralyzed from unrelated causes and those helping believe the animals were being cared for to some extent by the owner. Officials think she got overwhelmed with the number of pets she was caring for.

“She did things that aren’t real typical with hoarding,” said Randi Carter, board member of Beauties and Beasts Rescue. “A lot of these guys have vet care, so there were medications that went along. When we were searching the home, I found tubs of flea and tick medication.”

Many people are now working to save these animals and help give them a better life.

“Make sure if you see something, you say something,” said Carter. “We say that a lot in the rescue world and we really mean it.”

None of the animals are up for adoption right now, but foster homes are needed still for dozens of animals.

Lt. Sigman said it is up to Sedgwick County Animal Control to decide when the pets can be adopted.

If you want information about how you can help assist in fostering, contact Sedgwick County Animal Control at (316) 660-7070, Wichita Animal Control at (316) 350-3366 or the Kansas Humane Society at (316) 524-9196.

For more information about the help being provided by Beauties and Beasts Rescue or to donate to help the animals, visit the organization’s website.