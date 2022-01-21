Original district attorneys react to Carr brothers death sentence affirmation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the death sentences for Reginald and Jonathan Carr, two brothers who were convicted in a Wichita crime spree that left five people dead in December of 2000.

This does not necessarily mean the brothers will be put to death, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Former district attorneys Kim Parker and Nola Tedesco Foulston took part in the Carr brother’s original case in 2000, and they are still around today to see these results. They also helped bring several of Wichita’s most notorious criminals to prison and death row, the BTK serial killer in 2005, Dennis Rader, and Scott Roeder in 2009.

Kim Parker. Courtesy: KSN

Parker attended Allen County Community College, majored in political science at the University of Kansas, then attended law school at Washburn University. She was the Deputy District Attorney for Sedgwick County, serving the district attorney’s office for 32 years, retiring in 2017. She now lives in Idaho.

“This series of events that happened 21 years ago, so devastating, so painful, so excruciating to so many people to the families and to the citizens of the communities that there isn’t anything that can diminish the impact of the horror of these crimes,” said Parker. “Five people were killed and a dog, seven people tortured, multiple sexual assaults. Lust and greed weave a strong theme in this deadly case and I don’t think anything can diminish that impact.” “You know the death penalty is a very serious thing, but this case had an extraordinary amount of evidence unlike maybe any other I’ve been involved in that supported the conviction,” said Parker. “And the recent Kansas Decision actually stands for the idea that human life is value and human life will be protected by the legal system.” “So today I think this moment, when our Kansas supreme court has upheld the conviction, it was just an acknowledgment really, of the pain and devastation that occurred with this crime,” said Parker.

Nola Tedesco Foulston. Courtesy: Hutton & Hutton

Foulston received her Bachelor of Arts in 1972 from Fort Hays State University, attended the University of Kansas Graduate School, and earned her Juris Doctorate from Washburn University in 1976. She was the elected District Attorney in Wichita for 24 years. When she retired from that position in 2013, she became an attorney at Hutton & Hutton law firm.