WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Orpheum Theatre has received a grant towards replacing one of its HVAC systems.

The historic theater located at 1st Street and Broadway in downtown Wichita has received a grant from Kansas Tourism and the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Attraction Development Grant has provided $67,239.

“The Orpheum Theatre is an iconic historic landmark that spurs economic development and

improves the quality of life in the heart of Wichita,” says Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, LTD

Executive Director Rachel Banning in a news release. “We are thrilled to be part of Kansas Tourism empowering our progress towards restoration to enhance visitors’ experience.”

Banning tells KSN News that this is not the portion of HVAC that was replaced after a 30-year-old system broke down in 2017 and was beyond repair. The portion that will be replaced provides heating and cooling for the stage and balcony areas of the theater.

Controlling temperature and humidity is important as it helps preserve the plaster and other decorative details inside the historic theater. Banning tells KSN News that the grant is a 60/40 grant, meaning they will need to raise the remaining 40%.

For more about the Orpheum or to help donate to the restoration efforts, visit their website.