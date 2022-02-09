WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — League 42, a local nonprofit youth baseball league, has partnered with the Orpheum Theatre to provide a benefit screening of the movie “42,” which depicts the story of Jackie Robinson, one of the first Black Major League Baseball players.

The screening and benefits presentation will begin at 7 p.m. on April 9. General admission tickets are $10 and are on sale now.

Bob Kendrick (Courtesy: Wichita Orpheum)

There is a VIP option, the League 42 VIP Experience, which includes a session with Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

The on-stage reception will start at 5:15 p.m., followed by Kendrick’s presentation and Q&A from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The VIP packages are limited to 125 people and cost $125 per person. Food will be provided.

League 42 is a nonprofit baseball league offering affordable prices to play the game. They will serve nearly 600 children ages 6-14 this year at McAdams Park in Wichita.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier by becoming one of the first Black Major League Players, getting his start with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who are now located in Los Angeles. Robinson got his chance with the Dodgers after playing with the Kansas City Monarchs, a Negro Leagues team.

Robinson’s influence on baseball changed the game entirely, and the MLB still remembers him by designating April 15 every year since 2004 as Jackie Robinson Day. Every MLB player, umpire, and official wears the number 42, which started in 2007 and has stuck since.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) was established in 1990 in the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District in Kansas City, Missouri. The NLBM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. It operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA, where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920.