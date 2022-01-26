Orr Nissan AFC Championship Game Ticket Giveaway

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Police and deputies closed in Wednesday on six massage parlors and spas in a human trafficking sting that saw multiple arrests, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

The sting was the result of a group of Kansas law enforcement agencies teaming up for several criminal investigations, some going back over a year ago. The group, known as the Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, said it took several suspects into custody and found multiple victims, but did not identify any of them. It also did not specify any charges that the group of suspects would be facing.