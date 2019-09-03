Osborne County family planning funeral for son who was injured at Oceans of Fun

OSBORNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A family from north central Kansas is planning a funeral for their teenage son.

Trey Wallace of Osborne County was critically injured more than a week ago at Oceans of Fun in Kansas City.

According to his mother’s Facebook page, he suffered a seizure in the wave pool.

This weekend, he was taken off of life support. His family donated his organs saying that is what he wanted.

A funeral for Wallace will be held this Saturday at Stockton High School.

The Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun park staff said they were devastated to receive the news of the teen’s passing, and released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Trey. Our thoughts are with his family, and we continue to offer our assistance to them during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them deal with the tragedy

