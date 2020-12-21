Osborne man killed in rollover crash

OSBORNE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old Osborne man was killed in a crash Sunday. It happened on U.S. 281 south of Osborne around 11:45 p.m.

According to the patrol, Christopher H. Ayers was driving his GMC northbound on the highway when he left the roadway. The GMC overcorrected before going into a ditch and rolling multiple times.

Ayers was ejected. He died at the scene.

The highway patrol report said Ayers wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.